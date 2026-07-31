Kushinagar court awards death penalty to man for killing wife, 3 children

A Kushinagar court on Thursday sentenced a man to death for murdering his wife and three minor sons, nearly five years after the crime, describing it as the “rarest of rare” case.

Apart from awarding the death penalty, the court imposed a fine of ₹2.01 lakh on the convict. (For representation)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Additional district and sessions judge Parmeshwar Prasad convicted Jitendra Kushwaha, 35, a resident of Gurmiya Gopal Tola in Kudwa Dilip Nagar village under Kasya police station limits, for the murders of his wife, Leelawati, 31, and their three sons — Akash, 8, Vikas, 6, and Rinku, 4.

Apart from awarding the death penalty, the court imposed a fine of ₹2.01 lakh on the convict.

According to the prosecution, the killings took place on the night of August 25, 2021. The following morning, Leelawati’s father, Ramjeet Kushwaha, lodged an FIR accusing Jitendra of slitting the throats of his sleeping wife and children with a sharp-edged weapon. He further alleged that after committing the crime, Jitendra attempted suicide by consuming poison.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The incident came to light after villagers raised an alarm and informed family members. When Ramjeet reached the house, he found it bolted from inside. Police broke open the door and recovered the bodies of the four victims. Jitendra was admitted to hospital under police supervision. Following his recovery, he was arrested and sent to jail. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The incident came to light after villagers raised an alarm and informed family members. When Ramjeet reached the house, he found it bolted from inside. Police broke open the door and recovered the bodies of the four victims. Jitendra was admitted to hospital under police supervision. Following his recovery, he was arrested and sent to jail. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Investigators said the murders stemmed from prolonged domestic disputes linked to Jitendra’s alcohol addiction. During the trial, prosecutors argued that he frequently quarrelled with Leelawati over his drinking habit and often demanded money to buy liquor.

Evidence presented before the court suggested that on the day of the incident, Jitendra sought money from his wife to purchase alcohol. After she refused, an argument broke out between the couple. Witnesses stated that he later returned home intoxicated and attacked his family while they were asleep.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Testimonies from family members, including the convict’s father and brother, played a crucial role in the case. Witnesses told the court that Leelawati had long opposed Jitendra’s drinking habit and that family members had repeatedly urged him to give up alcohol. They also stated that he had previously assaulted his elderly parents and had begun living separately from them.

After completing the investigation, police filed a charge sheet against Jitendra. The prosecution examined 12 witnesses and relied on both oral and documentary evidence. Holding that the evidence established Jitendra’s guilt beyond reasonable doubt, the court convicted him of the murders and his subsequent suicide attempt. Observing that the killing of his wife and three young sons while they slept was “exceptionally brutal”, it awarded the death penalty and ordered that he remain in custody.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}