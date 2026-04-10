...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Lab technician shot dead by blood bank operator’s son in UP’s Sitapur: Police

Lab technician shot dead in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur blood bank after dispute; operator’s son held as police probe motive and sequence of events.

Published on: Apr 10, 2026 03:31 pm IST
By Rohit Kumar Singh, Lucknow
Advertisement

A 35-year-old lab technician was allegedly shot dead by the lab operator’s son following a dispute at a family-run blood bank in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur district in the early hours of Friday, police said.

A 35-year-old lab technician was allegedly shot dead by the lab operator’s son following a dispute at a family-run blood bank in Uttar Pradesh (Representative photo)

According to police officers, the accused, Shivesh Singh (40), and the deceased, Satish Yadav, were both working at the same blood bank and pathology laboratory operating from the ground floor of a two-storey house in the Naipalapur locality when Singh opened fire.

Yadav, a resident of Azamgarh, had reportedly been working as a lab technician at the blood bank for two months after moving to Sitapur following his resignation from a hospital in Lucknow.

Shivesh looked after the day-to-day operations and management of the lab owned by his father, Rajkumar Singh, , a retired police head constable.

Circle officer (Sadar) Neha Tripathi said that police were informed around 2 am about a fatal gunshot injury at the blood bank, and it was initially presented as a suicide case. “Police and the forensic team immediately reached the spot and collected evidence. During questioning, it came to light that the technician had been shot by the son of the lab operator. The accused was taken into custody and is being questioned,” Neha said.

Inspector in-charge of Kotwali Dehat police station Amar Singh said the licensed revolver used in the crime was seized and the laboratory premises sealed for forensic examination.

The body was sent for postmortem, and further legal action will be taken after the victim’s family submits a formal complaint, police said.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rohit Kumar Singh

Rohit K Singh is a Principal Correspondent. He writes on crime, police and social issues

sitapur district gunshot injury blood bank
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Lab technician shot dead by blood bank operator’s son in UP’s Sitapur: Police
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Lab technician shot dead by blood bank operator’s son in UP’s Sitapur: Police
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.