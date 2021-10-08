Lakhimipur Kheri: Sidhu goes on fast, demands arrest of minister’s son

Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu sat on a fast at the residence of deceased journalist Raman Kashyap in the Nighasan area of Lakhimpur Kheri district on Friday evening.

Sidhu said his “anshan (fast)” would continue till the main accused Ashish Mishra alias Monu joined the investigation or was arrested.

The Punjab Congress chief started his fast on a bed outside the house after he, along with other members of his delegation came out of Kashyap’s residence after meeting the family members.

Local administrative and police authorities rushed to the spot but Sidhu refused to budge. His protest continued till reports were last received.

Earlier, Sidhu and his delegation that included Punjab cabinet minister Vijay Inder Singla, MLA Madan Lal and Kuljit Nagra arrived in Nighasan on Friday evening after meeting the family of deceased farmer Lovepreet Singh in Palia.

In Nighasan, Sidhu met the family of Raman Kashyap and extended support to them.

“What we have heard and seen here is heart-rending and a tale of horrific crime,” he said to reporters later.

“The whole of India has been demanding justice now… whether it be the family of Lovpreet Singh or journalist Raman Kashyap, all have sought justice, and not money.”

“There were evidences, videos, witnesses and name in the FIR, yet there was no arrest only because the accused was a minister’s son,” he said.

Demanding the arrest of the accused, Sidhu said, “The image of ugly politics has to be erased.”

Saying justice delayed was justice denied, Sidhu asserted, “I am the son of a freedom-fighter and will sit on a fast till Ashish Mishra joins the investigations or gets arrested.”

Another delegation from Punjab led by Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal and SGPC chairperson Bibi Jagir Kaur met the family members of Lavpreet Singh at Chaukhra farm in Palia, Raman Kashyap in Nighasan and Nakshattar Singh in Dhaurahra on Friday evening.

They consoled the family members and extended support to them in their fight for justice.

The others present in the delegation included Balwinder Singh Bhudand, Prem Singh Chandumajra and Vikram Singh Majithia.