Lakhimpur incident:Police begin probe, urge people to share videos of violence

LUCKNOW With farmers’ groups and opposition leaders demanding arrest of Union minister of state for home Ajai Mishra’s son Ashish, the Lakhimpur police on Wednesday initiated a probe into Sunday’s violence that claimed eight lives, including four farmers.

Ashish Mishra, along with his aides, had been accused of mowing down the protesting farmers and firing at them. The minister’s son was named in the FIR lodged by farmers in connection with the incident.

A seven-member investigation committee constituted under an ASP rank officer visited the spot at Banbirpur village under Tikonia police station limits of Lakhimpur Kheri late on Wednesday evening. Some people were questioned, but so far no arrest was made, said a senior police official.

He said the committee examined the spot and started collecting evidences related to the incident. The panel led by ASP Arun Kumar Singh comprises two DySPs, three inspectors and a sub-inspector.

He said the Lakhimpur Kheri police also issued a helpline number (9454403800) urging people to share videos, photographs or any information related to Sunday’s violence. The identity of people providing information will be kept secret, said the officer, adding that the information could also be shared on the e-mail Id: spkhi-up@nic.in.

The official also appealed to Netizens to not share any unverified or unauthenticated videos/photographs related to the incident. “In fact, they could share such videos with the police,” he added.

On Sunday, eight people were killed in Tikunia area of UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri district, where violence and arson broke out after a vehicle allegedly ran over protesting farmers. The farmers alleged that son of a minister was in the vehicle.

Tikonia is nearly 70 km from Lakhimpur Kheri district headquarters and very close to the India-Nepal border.

The violence broke out minutes ahead of UP deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya’s visit to Banbirpur village under Tikonia police station limits. The incident took place on Tikonia-Banbirpur road when the farmers protesting against farm bills blocked the road to oppose the deputy CM’s visit and show black flags got infuriated after two SUVs – reportedly belonging to BJP workers – hit them, leaving a number of farmers seriously injured.

In retaliation, the infuriated farmers set on fire two SUVs besides thrashing people in the cavalcade.