Lakhimpur Kheri: Bail application of junior home minister’s son to be heard on Wednesday

The bail application of Union minister of state for home Ajay Kumar Mishra Teni’s son Ashish Mishra alias Monu in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case of October 3 will be heard at the Lakhimpur district and sessions court on Wednesday, senior prosecution officer SP Yadav said on Tuesday.

Earlier, Ashish Mishra’s bail application was rejected by the court of the chief judicial magistrate (CJM) on October 13 after which he had applied in the district and sessions court on October 21. While hearing his application on October 28, the court had deferred the hearing till November 3.

Yadav said the district and sessions court will hear the bail application of the key accused Ashish Mishra, as well as the bail applications of two other accused Luv Kush Rana and Ashish Pandey, on Wednesday.

He said the chief judicial magistrate court has extended the judicial custody of 13 accused for another 14 days till November 16.

They were arrested in connection with the first FIR for mowing down of farmers by a car.

He said the court also rejected the bail plea of three accused Rinku Rana, Dharmendra and Mohit Trivedi in the case.

Earlier on Monday, the CJM court rejected the bail applications of four accused Sumit Jaiswal, Satya Prakash alias Satyam, Nandan Singh Bisht and Shishu Pal. They are among the 13 accused arrested in connection with the FIR lodged over the mowing down of the four farmers.

On October 3, violence had erupted in Lakhimpur Kheri’s Tikunia area during a farmers’ protest when four farmers were allegedly mowed down by a car. Four others, including a local journalist, a driver and two Bharatiya Janta Party workers, were also killed in the violence.

The minister’s son and 15 other unidentified persons had been implicated in FIR registered in connection with the mowing down of the farmers. The minister and his son have repeatedly denied Ashish Mishra’s involvement in the incident.

The second FIR was lodged in connection with the killing of the four others.