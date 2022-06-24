Lakhimpur Kheri: Head teacher suspended for thrashing woman shiksha mitra, probe ordered

Kheri district Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Dr Laxmi Kant Pandey suspended a head teacher of Mahangukheda Basic School in Lakhimpur block with immediate effect on Friday.

The suspension order was issued on charges of humiliating a woman ‘shiksha mitra’ (a contractual teacher), maligning the image of the department, and violating the code of conduct for school teachers.

The action came after a video became viral on social media in which the head teacher, identified as Ajeet Kumar, was seen manhandling a woman shiksha mitra, identified as Seema Devi, at his school on Friday morning.

Taking cognizance of a report from Lakhimpur block education officer (BEO) Subhash Chandra Kheri, BSA Pandey said the errant head-teacher had been shifted to Pasgawan junior high school till the investigations into the matter are over.

Pandey added that Pasgawan BEO had been instructed to submit the attendance report of the suspended head teacher to his office daily.

Meanwhile, Lakhimpur BEO Subhash Chand, BEO Behjam Devesh Roy and district coordinator for girls’ education Renu Srivastava had been assigned to probe the matter and submit their report at the earliest.

BSA has also issued a strict warning to his subordinate BEOs to monitor the schools in their respective blocks to put an effective check on mutual conflicts among the teachers.

He warned that such incidents projected the basic education department into a poor light, and any recurrence of such incidents could lead to action against the respective BEOs. -- Deo Kant Pandey