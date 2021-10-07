Lakhimpur Kheri violence: BSP delegation meets victims’ family members

A Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) delegation led by the party’s national general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Satish Chandra Mishra on Thursday met the family members of the people who died during a protest by farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3.

While the BSP delegation was meeting the family members of the deceased, BSP chief Mayawati, in a series of tweets in relation to the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, said the hearing started by the Supreme Court in the case today (Thursday) gave people the hope of relief and proper justice.

The attitude of the BJP government in this matter seems to be mostly biased, she alleged.

Although the BSP delegation is meeting the victims’ families today under the leadership of party general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP SC Mishra after government permission,due to the involvement of a Union minister and some other influential people in this case, the anger of the people could not be controlled, she said.

In a press statement, SC Mishra said he, along with other BSP leaders, met the family members of farmer Lovepreet Singh and journalist Raman Kashyap who died during the protest. The BSP delegation assured family members of all assistance in the fight for justice and other legal matters. The BSP and party chief Mayawati is standing with the farmers in the period of crisis, SC Mishra said.

Expressing concern over the failure of the local police in arresting the accused name in the case Mishra alleged big leaders in the central and state government were involved in the case. The BJP is trying to save the accused, he said.

Demanding removal of Union minister of state (Ajay Mishra Teni) from his post, SC Mishra said the district unit of the BSP will remain in contact with the family members of the deceased.