Lakhimpur violence: Bail plea of three accused rejected

LAKHIMPUR KHERI District and sessions judge, Mukesh Mishra, on Tuesday rejected the bail pleas of three Tikunia violence accused – Rinku Rana, Dharmendra Banjara and Ullas Trivedi alias Mohit Trivedi.

During the course of hearing, the defence counsel argued that the three accused were not present on the crime spot on October 3 and were not implicated in the FIR, said Arvind Tripathi, district government counsel (DGC).

However, the prosecution told the court about having solid evidence against the three accused supported by statements of three witnesses, said Tripathi.

After hearing the arguments from both - the defence and the prosecution, district and sessions judge, in his seven-page order, rejected the bail applications of the three accused in view of the gravity of the crime and ongoing investigations, he added.

Rinku Rana, Dharmendra Banjara and Ullas Trivedi are among the 13 accused arrested in connection with FIR number 219 in the case related to the alleged mowing down of four farmers and a journalist by an SUV in Tikunia kotwali area on October 3. MoS home Ajay Kumar Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra is the main accused in this case.

HEARING ON JAISWAL’S BAIL TODAY

Meanwhile, hearing on the bail application of another Tikunia case accused, Sumit Jaiswal, would be held on Wednesday in the court of district and sessions judge, Mukesh Mishra.

In the Tikunia violence case, Jaiswal is also among the 13 accused arrested in connection with FIR number 219, in which Ashish Mishra is main accused.

He had moved his bail application in the court of district and sessions judge on November 20, after his bail was rejected by the CJM’s court on November 1.