Land banks, data centre parks key features of new Uttar Pradesh policy initiatives

The Uttar Pradesh Industrial Investment and Employment Promotion Policy 2022, approved by the state cabinet here on Thursday, provides for setting up of land banks and integrated manufacturing clusters along expressways and freight corridors.

Besides, amendments to Uttar Pradesh Data Centre Policy 2021 have been approved to set up at least eight modern private sector data centre parks of 900 MW capacity with an investment of ₹30,000 crore.

In order to promote setting up of private industrial parks, 100 per cent stamp duty exemption will be given to the developers. The setting up of industrial parks in the private sector will be promoted in 20-acre or more area in Bundelkhand and eastern U.P. region and 30-acre or more in area in central and west U.P. The setting up of private industrial park in 100-acre or more area will be promoted all over the state.

Amendments to the Uttar Pradesh Startup Policy 2020 and Uttar Pradesh Data Centre Policy 2021 have also been approved. Under the amended startup policy, the target of number of centres of excellence to be set up in the state has been increased from three to eight. The centres of excellence have been already launched at SGPGI and IIT Kanpur’s Noida complex.

The monthly maintenance allowance for startups has been increased from ₹15,000 per month to ₹17,500 per month. The amount of assistance for seed capital/marketing has been increased from ₹5 lakh to ₹7.50 lakh. An arrangement of prototype subsidy of ₹5 lakh has also been taken.

The new startup policy has defined women leadership startup, village impact startup, circular economy startup, renewable energy startup and climate change startup etc. Uttar Pradesh has 52 government recognised incubators. It also has 7200 startups registered with the union government’s Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

NOW, A COMMON DGSE

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Thursday approved a proposal to broaden the purview of the director general of school education (DGSE) by bringing all the directorates of basic education department and secondary education department under him to smoothen functioning, improve the quality of education and efficiency of teachers.

Briefing the media, minister for finance Suresh Khanna said the decision has been taken to smoothen implementation of the National Education Policy 2020. He said there would be two separate directors for basic and secondary education under the DGSE.

The DGSE will now be the head of the department of basic and secondary education, according to the decision of the state cabinet that has elaborated 16 points to define the functioning. The DGSE will be responsible for coordination among all the directorates, recruitment, transfer, working out of the academic calendar and training module.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath presided over the meeting of the state cabinet that decided to authorise him to carry out any technical amendments to implement the decision on the issue.

The DGSE will get management of all human resources done through the director and carry out reforms in the board examination system in accordance with the National Education Policy 2020. The DGSE will also provide effective supervision through director to the Sanskrit Shiksha Parishad.

NOD TO THREE PRIVATE UNIVERSITIES

The state cabinet also gave its nod to three new private universities in the state.

Accordingly, the cabinet approved a proposal to issue letter of intent under provisions of Uttar Pradesh Private Universities Act 2019 to Sunderdeep Educational Society, Ghaziabad (sponsoring institution of SDGI Global University, Ghaziabad). It also approved a proposal to issue letters of intent to Babu Singh Daddu Educational Trust, Farrukhabad (sponsoring institution of Major SD Singh University, Farrukhabad) and JSS Mahavidyapeeth, Ghaziabad (sponsoring institution of JSS University, Noida) for setting up private universities.

LAND TRANSFER

The state cabinet approved a proposal to transfer 0.8450 hectare unused land of the irrigation department in Dumariaganj tehsil area of Siddharthnagar to the forest department. Minister for finance Suresh Khanna said the issue has been lingering since 1972. The state cabinet’s decision will enable transfer of the forest department’s land of the same size to irrigation department for construction of the Saryu canal under Saryu Nahar Rashtriya Pariyojana. The state cabinet also approved a proposal for providing non-forest land in lieu of 127.1637 hectare forest land needed for construction of canal systems in Sonbhadra under the Kanhar irrigation project.