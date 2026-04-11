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Laser, light and sound show inaugurated at Smritika War Memorial in in Lucknow Cantonment

Laser, light and sound show inaugurated at Smritika War Memorial in in Lucknow Cantonment

Published on: Apr 11, 2026 11:57 pm IST
PTI |
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Lucknow, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday inaugurated a state-of-the-art laser, light and sound show at the Smritika War Memorial at the Central Command of the Indian Army in Lucknow Cantonment.

Laser, light and sound show inaugurated at Smritika War Memorial in in Lucknow Cantonment

The multimedia show showcases the history of the Indian Army, its operational achievements and its contribution to nation-building.

Officials said the approximately 30-minute Hindi presentation uses advanced projection, sound and lighting technologies to depict the evolution of the Indian Army and pays tribute to the valour and legacy of the armed forces.

It also highlights major wars and operations, the historical role of the Central Command, the military traditions of the Awadh region and ongoing modernisation in line with the vision of "Aatmanirbhar Bharat".

The show includes references to key conflicts such as the 1947-48, 1962, 1965 and 1971 wars, along with significant operations like Operation Meghdoot and Operation Vijay. It also showcases the Indian Army's response to emerging threats and changing dynamics of warfare, with a special focus on recent advances in the domestic defence industry, first demonstrated during 'Operation Sindoor', officials said.

The show will be held daily in the evening and is expected to be opened to the general public soon.

The Smritika War Memorial, established in 1994, stands as a tribute to the courage, sacrifice and indomitable spirit of the soldiers of the Indian Armed Forces.

Senior Army officials, including General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Central Command, Lieutenant General Anindya Sengupta, along with officers of the Army and the state government, were present on the occasion.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / Laser, light and sound show inaugurated at Smritika War Memorial in in Lucknow Cantonment
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Laser, light and sound show inaugurated at Smritika War Memorial in in Lucknow Cantonment
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