Lucknow, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday inaugurated a state-of-the-art laser, light and sound show at the Smritika War Memorial at the Central Command of the Indian Army in Lucknow Cantonment. Laser, light and sound show inaugurated at Smritika War Memorial in in Lucknow Cantonment

The multimedia show showcases the history of the Indian Army, its operational achievements and its contribution to nation-building.

Officials said the approximately 30-minute Hindi presentation uses advanced projection, sound and lighting technologies to depict the evolution of the Indian Army and pays tribute to the valour and legacy of the armed forces.

It also highlights major wars and operations, the historical role of the Central Command, the military traditions of the Awadh region and ongoing modernisation in line with the vision of "Aatmanirbhar Bharat".

The show includes references to key conflicts such as the 1947-48, 1962, 1965 and 1971 wars, along with significant operations like Operation Meghdoot and Operation Vijay. It also showcases the Indian Army's response to emerging threats and changing dynamics of warfare, with a special focus on recent advances in the domestic defence industry, first demonstrated during 'Operation Sindoor', officials said.

According to an official statement, the presentation also underlines the crucial role played by the Central Command in various operations and highlights the bravery of Param Vir Chakra awardees from the Awadh region, woven into a broader narrative of the region's rich military heritage.

An advanced amphitheatre has been developed at the site, along with installation of modern projectors, speakers and murals depicting next-generation military equipment and war trophies. Three dedicated mural walls are also being developed to serve both as a visual representation of military history and as a dynamic backdrop for the show.

The initiative has been executed by the Central Command headquarters in collaboration with the Uttar Pradesh government and the Uttar Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation.

The show will be held daily in the evening and is expected to be opened to the general public soon.

The Smritika War Memorial, established in 1994, stands as a tribute to the courage, sacrifice and indomitable spirit of the soldiers of the Indian Armed Forces.

Senior Army officials, including General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Central Command, Lieutenant General Anindya Sengupta, along with officers of the Army and the state government, were present on the occasion.

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