Barely 48 hours after the Southwest monsoon completely withdrew from Uttar Pradesh, rain returned to parts of eastern UP on Monday. Thunderstorms and gusty winds are expected to spread to other parts of the state through the weekend, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

For representation only (Sourced)

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Gorakhpur recorded 14.2 mm of rainfall and Azamgarh recorded 10 mm on Monday. In Lucknow and several other districts, the sky remained overcast after after thenoon, but strong winds cleared the clouds, preventing rain in the state capital until the filing of this report.

Senior scientist Atul Kumar Singh of the Regional Meteorological Centre, Lucknow, said the activity resulted from an interaction between moist easterly winds, driven by a trough extending from northwest UP across Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal to eastern Bangladesh, and mid-tropospheric westerly winds.

“As this system interacts with an approaching Western Disturbance, rainfall is likely to extend to Western Uttar Pradesh and persist in various areas through the weekend. A significant drop in maximum temperatures by 3–5°C is anticipated during this period. The possibility of isolated hailstorms cannot be entirely ruled out,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Senior scientist Mohd Danish of the Regional Meteorological Centre said a cyclonic circulation centred over eastern UP was drawing moisture from the Bay of Bengal, resulting in the rainfall. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Senior scientist Mohd Danish of the Regional Meteorological Centre said a cyclonic circulation centred over eastern UP was drawing moisture from the Bay of Bengal, resulting in the rainfall. {{/usCountry}}

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The IMD issued orange alerts for different districts of UP at regular intervals through the day, including areas around Lucknow.

For Lucknow, the forecast is for partly cloudy skies, with a possibility of thunder development and very light rain. Tahe maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to remain around 33°C and 25°C, respectively.

The state forecast said rain and thundershowers were very likely at isolated places.