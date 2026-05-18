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Lathi charge on advocates: Lucknow dist court lawyers begin strike, demand action against cops

Uttar Pradesh lawyers began a three-day work boycott protesting police violence during a demolition of chambers, blocking roads and halting judicial work.

Updated on: May 18, 2026 07:52 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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Lawyers of the district court in Uttar Pradesh capital began their three-day work boycott on Monday to protest the police lathi-charge on advocates during the demolition of lawyers’ chambers near the Old High Court building on Sunday.

The demolition drive was carried out by Lucknow Municipal Corporation outside district court in Qaiserbagh on May 17. (HT file)

No judicial work was carried out in the Registry office also due to the work boycott. Lawyers in large numbers assembled at the Swasthya Bhawan crossing and blocked the road with barricades.

No vehicle was allowed to move through that stretch. Even the court staff was not allowed to move along with their vehicles. The work boycott will continue till Wednesday. According to the Central Bar Association of the district court, a meeting will be convened on Wednesday evening to decide future course of action on the issue.

The demolition drive was carried out by the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) outside the district court in Qaiserbagh on Sunday. During the drive, lawyers clashed with cops. The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court had recently instructed authorities to remove encroachments from public pathways and government land.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / Lathi charge on advocates: Lucknow dist court lawyers begin strike, demand action against cops
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Lathi charge on advocates: Lucknow dist court lawyers begin strike, demand action against cops
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