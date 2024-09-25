Law and order defines democracy and Yogi defines law and order: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday praised chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s leadership while inaugurating the U.P International Trade Show-2024 at India Expo Mart in Greater Noida. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and chief minister Yogi Adityanath at the inauguration of the UP International Trade Show in Greater Noida on Wednesday. (PTI PHOTO)

“Nothing is more crucial for attracting investment than maintaining law and order. Law and order defines democracy and the CM of UP, Yogi Adityanath, defines law and order,” asserted Dhankhar who inaugurated the five-day mega event being held from September 25 to 29.

“How can one best describe CM Yogi Adityanath? Under his dynamic governance, the country’s largest state is flourishing, and his ‘game-changing’ approach is significantly benefiting the entire nation. I am truly impressed by his unique style of working tirelessly, 24x7,” the vice president said

He also referred to the coordination between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Adityanath in implementing development projects.

“There is no room for corruption or inefficiency. Uttar Pradesh is rapidly transforming into an ‘Udyam Pradesh’ due to CM Yogi’s relentless efforts,” the vice president said.

Stating that Uttar Pradesh is thriving with development and innovation across all sectors, the vice president predicted that in the next two years, India’s economy will surpass Germany and Japan, becoming the third largest globally.

He credited Adityanath’s leadership for establishing world-class infrastructure in the state, including airports, expressways, and highways.

Commenting on the state’s law and order scenario, the vice-president asserted that nothing is more crucial than law and order.

He pointed out that Uttar Pradesh, with its rich cultural heritage, once struggled with lawlessness, fear, and limited development opportunities.

However, under CM Yogi Adityanath’s leadership, the state has witnessed unprecedented transformation, he said.

Commenting on the state’s economy, the vice president said: “Uttar Pradesh aims to achieve a $1 trillion economy by 2027, with a strong focus on infrastructure development.”

“The ‘Yogi Effect’ is driving this progress. Noida alone contributes 10 per cent to the state’s GDP, a testament to the region’s skill-rich workforce,” he added.

Uttar Pradesh is now a key engine of growth propelling the nation forward, Dhankar asserted.

“Uttar Pradesh is not just the heart of India but its economic engine. The state is making rapid strides, turning challenges into opportunities, and emerging as a global hub for trade and investment,” he said.

Expressing optimism about UP’s ambitious economic goals, the vice president said, “Uttar Pradesh has positioned itself as a major contributor to the nation’s economy, and with platforms like the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show, the state is well on its way to realizing its vision of becoming a trillion-dollar economy. Such trade events not only attract global investments but also provide opportunities for our local industries to thrive on an international stage.”

The vice president expressed his happiness at Vietnam joining the trade show as the “partner country” for the second edition.

He assured the Vietnamese delegation that they were in the right place to connect with the best minds at this event.

Addressing the gathering, Union MSME minister Jitan Ram Manjhi said: “Economic growth of the country is closely tied to the progress of Uttar Pradesh.”

The world-class infrastructure developed under Yogi’s leadership has made the state a top choice for investors, he added.