Law student abducted from hostel; ‘friend’ calls up warden posing as father

LUCKNOW A girl student of LLB was allegedly kidnapped by her ‘friends’ from her hostel in Lucknow on August 2, but was dropped off at the same place on Wednesday night after her father co-incidentally called to check on her well being and spoke to her ‘friends’ who had taken her away. He filed a complaint in this regard at the BBD police station, said police. The student’s father filed a complaint in this regard at the BBD police station. (Pic for representation)

One of the friends posed as the girl’s father and called the hostel warden, informing that her aunt (mother’s sister) was unwell and sought permission to allow her to go home. The student is a native of Basti and studies law from a private college in the city.

When the student came out of the hostel, her friends made her sit in a car on the pretext of dropping her home and forcibly took her to Pratapgarh. All three friends allegedly harassed her. When she objected, they beat her up and threatened to make her photos and videos viral. Later, they blackmailed her and extorted money also, said police.

She somehow managed to inform her father about her kidnapping over the phone. After this, he spoke to the accused and got her released by pleading them. The BBD police registered an FIR and started searching for the accused.

Around 8pm on August 2, one Abhinav called the hostel warden posing as her father. As soon as the girl left the hostel, Abhinav and his friends - Prashant and Vedansh - were standing with a car at the gate. Both made her sit in the car, saying that they would drop her home. Despite her refusal, they took her to Pratapgarh.

The father said when he called his daughter on August 2, she said some people had kidnapped her. “On hearing this, I left for Lucknow. When I reached here, the accused had left my daughter outside the hostel. She was bleeding through a wound in her nose,” he added.

AN Singh, inspector, BBD police station, said the student told police that she was kidnapped on the instructions of Abhinav. “A case has been registered on the basis of the complaint. The friends will also be taken into custody and questioned,” he said.