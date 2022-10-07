Lawyer seeks action against actors, makers of ‘Adipurush’

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Oct 07, 2022 10:12 PM IST

Lord Ram has been shown wearing a leather outfit while Lord Hanuman has also been shown in negative light, he pointed out

Bharatiya Awam Party supporters raise slogans while holding placards during a demonstration to boycott upcoming movie ‘Adipurush’ alleging inauthentic depictions of important characters like Lord Ram, Ravan and Lord Hanuman among others, in Varanasi on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW A Lucknow-based lawyer has moved the court of chief judicial magistrate (CJM), seeking a criminal case against the actors and makers of the upcoming Bollywood film, ‘Adipurush’, for “misrepresenting Hindu Gods, particularly Lord Ram and Hanuman.”

Lawyer Pramod Pandey, on October 6, filed an application before the court and demanded action under Section 153(3) of the CrPC. “Lord Ram has been shown wearing a leather outfit while Lord Hanuman has also been shown in negative light,” he pointed out.

Head priest of Ram Janmabhoomi, Acharya Satyendra Das, and saints of Ayodhya have also demanded a ban on the movie.

