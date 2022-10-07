Lawyer seeks action against actors, makers of ‘Adipurush’

LUCKNOW A Lucknow-based lawyer has moved the court of chief judicial magistrate (CJM), seeking a criminal case against the actors and makers of the upcoming Bollywood film, ‘Adipurush’, for “misrepresenting Hindu Gods, particularly Lord Ram and Hanuman.”

Lawyer Pramod Pandey, on October 6, filed an application before the court and demanded action under Section 153(3) of the CrPC. “Lord Ram has been shown wearing a leather outfit while Lord Hanuman has also been shown in negative light,” he pointed out.

Head priest of Ram Janmabhoomi, Acharya Satyendra Das, and saints of Ayodhya have also demanded a ban on the movie.