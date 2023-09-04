Hapur incident: Lawyers’ strike continues across U.P.

Lawyers across Uttar Pradesh went on a three-day strike on Monday in response to the call given by the Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh to lodge their protest against lathicharge by cops on lawyers of Hapur district on August 29.

Lawyers protest near health directorate office in Lucknow on September 4. (Deepak Gupta/HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lawyers of the Allahabad high court and its Lucknow bench were also on strike. The strike will continue till Wednesday. In the state capital, a delegation of lawyers led by Kuldeep Narain Mishra, president, Lucknow Bar Association of district court, handed over a memorandum to district magistrate Surya Pal Gangwar at his office.

In the memorandum addressed to the CM, the lawyers demanded action against the cops who lathicharged lawyers in Hapur district on August 29. After handing over the memorandum, lawyers also took out a protest march from the Collectorate. However, the march ended without any untoward incident.

“Lawyers will burn effigy of the chief secretary and police administration on court campuses across the state on Tuesday,” said Kuldeep Narain Mishra. According to Anand Mani Tripathi, president, Oudh Bar Association, Lucknow high court, lawyers of the high court will remain on strike on Tuesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“As the state government has failed to take action against the cops of Hapur, the strike will continue on Tuesday,” Tripathi said. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath had ordered a probe into the Hapur incident on August 30. According to Hapur police, at least eight police personnel were also injured in the August 29 incident. In another incident, advocate Manoj Chaudary was shot dead inside his chamber at Ghaziabad tehsil on August 30 allegedly by two masked men.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON