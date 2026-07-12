LDA eyes July-end launch for Naimish Nagar, Varun Vihar projects

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) will launch its ambitious Naimish Nagar and Varun Vihar housing schemes before the end of July after postponing the proposed June rollout. The authority has completed all preparatory work and is now awaiting the chief minister’s schedule for the formal launch.

Representational image (Sourced)

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LDA vice chairman Prathamesh Kumar said the groundwork for both schemes has been completed and the authority expects the launch before the end of this month. “All preparations have been completed and we are now waiting for the chief minister’s schedule,” he said.

The launch will mark one of the LDA’s biggest residential offerings in recent years, with 3,105 residential plots to be made available in the first phase across the two greenfield townships. The authority will offer plots ranging from 72 square metres to 450 square metres, catering to different categories of homebuyers.

Varun Vihar, spread over about 6,580 acres along the Agra Expressway, will offer 1,926 residential plots in the first phase, including 1,218 plots in Kailash Khand and 708 plots in Kashi Khand. It is expected to accommodate nearly 3.5 lakh residents.

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{{^usCountry}} The Naimish Nagar township, spread across about 3,600 acres on IIM Road, will offer 1,179 residential plots in its first phase, comprising 669 plots in Brahma Khand and 510 plots in Bhumi Khand. The project is being developed in phases, with land acquisition continuing in villages under Bakshi Ka Talab tehsil. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Naimish Nagar township, spread across about 3,600 acres on IIM Road, will offer 1,179 residential plots in its first phase, comprising 669 plots in Brahma Khand and 510 plots in Bhumi Khand. The project is being developed in phases, with land acquisition continuing in villages under Bakshi Ka Talab tehsil. {{/usCountry}}

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LDA officials said both projects are designed to support the city’s planned expansion by creating new residential hubs with supporting social and physical infrastructure. The authority expects strong demand for the plots as both townships are located along emerging growth corridors and are planned with wide roads, parks, public amenities and space for future civic infrastructure.