LDA to hire 50 JEs to bolster drive against illegal constructions

In a significant move to strengthen its enforcement wing amid an intensified drive against illegal constructions, the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has decided to recruit 50 junior engineers through outsourcing. The engineers will be deployed across all seven enforcement zones to improve monitoring, inspections and action against unauthorized buildings. Kumar directed officials to complete all formalities and submit the recruitment proposal for approval without delay. (For representation only)

LDA vice-chairman Prathamesh Kumar issued directions on Saturday to prepare a formal proposal for the recruitment at the earliest, stating that the authority requires additional technical manpower to keep pace with the city’s rapid expansion and rising construction activity.

The recruitment is expected to significantly enhance LDA’s ability to detect and stop illegal constructions before they are completed. Officials said the additional engineers will conduct regular field inspections, verify complaints, monitor ongoing construction activities and assist in sealing and demolition drives.

Addressing a review meeting, Kumar said Lucknow’s growing urban footprint has increased the need for stronger technical surveillance. He stressed that every enforcement zone must have adequate engineering staff to ensure timely inspections and effective implementation of building regulations.

Kumar directed officials to complete all formalities and submit the recruitment proposal for approval without delay.

According to LDA officials, the induction of 50 JEs will improve the operational efficiency of all seven enforcement zones, enabling the authority to respond faster to complaints and take prompt action against violations.