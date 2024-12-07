LDA to install solar power plants in 14 apartments

Following the approval in the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) board meeting, the authority on Saturday announced its plans to install solar power plants in 14 of its apartment complexes, with an estimated cost of around ₹4.5 crore. This project aims to generate significant savings by covering the energy needs of these areas with solar power. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

The initiative, aimed at reducing electricity costs by 70 to 80 per cent for common areas, follows a tender issued on the instructions of LDA vice chairman Prathamesh Kumar. The solar plants, ranging from 10 kW to 200 kW in capacity, will be installed on the rooftops of buildings in various LDA schemes.

In the first phase, solar power plants will be installed in four apartments of the Jankipuram Vistar Yojana, two apartments of the Priyadarshini Yojana, five apartments of the Mansarovar Yojana, two apartments of the Sharda Nagar Yojana, and one apartment in the Kanpur Road Yojana.

Kumar explained that the installation of solar power plants is part of the LDA’s ongoing efforts to ease the financial burden on residents.

Currently, the authority manages the maintenance of apartments where resident welfare associations (RWAs) have not been formed, including the electricity bills for common areas like lifts, galleries, and parking spaces.

This project aims to generate significant savings by covering the energy needs of these areas with solar power. For example, a 200 kW solar plant, such as the one planned for Sargam Apartment in Jankipuram Extension Scheme, will generate approximately 800 units of electricity per day, thereby reducing electricity costs.

The total estimated savings in electricity bills will range from 70 to 80 per cent, covering the cost of electricity used in lifts, gardens, parking, and other facilities. The LDA’s solar power initiative also extends beyond apartments, with plans to install a 50-kW solar power plant at Jyotiba Phule Zonal Park in Kanpur Road Scheme. This move further underscores the LDA’s commitment to promoting sustainable energy solutions across the city, LDA press release stated.

Additionally, LDA officials have assured that the solar panels will come with a 25-year warranty, while the inverters will be covered for 10 years, ensuring long-term reliability. With these installations, the LDA aims to not only reduce operational costs but also contribute to a greener, more energy-efficient future for Lucknow’s residential complexes.