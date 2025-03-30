Lko:Plots sold on forged documents undergoing rapid development

Several houses constructed on plots allegedly linked to a large-scale land forgery scam are already occupied, raising questions about the Lucknow Development Authority’s (LDA) ability to curb illegal transactions. A ground investigation by Hindustan Times on Saturday revealed that many of the over 70 plots under scrutiny by the Uttar Pradesh Police’s special task force (STF) are in various stages of development, with some fully constructed and inhabited. A constructed house and an under construction house at Lucknow’s Virat Khand 3/270 B and 3/270 C. (Sourced)

In Vivek Khand, Gomti Nagar, plot number 1/20 was found vacant, enclosed by a boundary wall and gate. A real estate broker who visited the site told HT that the owner recently sought assistance in selling the plot but claimed no knowledge of its connection to the forgery case.

At Vijay Khand’s plot number 2/314, a newly built two-storey house was completed, but residents did not respond to multiple inquiries. The plot had no visible address markings.

A complex situation was uncovered in Virat Khand, where plots 3/270 B and 3/270 C are under scrutiny. While 3/270 B has been occupied for years, 3/270 C was purchased in 2023 by Pankaj Mishra, an education sector employee. Mishra, the third buyer of the plot, stated, “The first owner had purchased it directly from LDA. After two subsequent sales, I bought it. We waited two years after building a boundary and began construction in February this year.” Despite possessing all legal documents, including the registry and mutation papers, Mishra expressed uncertainty due to the ongoing investigation.

After the STF arrested six gang members near Dayal Intersection on Thursday for allegedly selling vacant plots using forged documents, LDA launched a verification drive for over 70 suspected plots. The gang reportedly collaborated with insiders to identify and illegally sell these plots.

LDA vice-chairman Prathamesh Kumar ordered a comprehensive survey of the identified plots on Friday and directed officials to complete the verification within 15 days. He also announced stricter security measures at LDA offices to prevent further tampering with official records.

According to a UP STF press release, investigators recovered a list of 45 LDA plots with forged documents, with additional plots also under examination.

While LDA has issued notices against illegal constructions in the past, the discovery that several forged plots are already occupied raises concerns about enforcement failures. An LDA official, speaking on condition of anonymity, stated that verification of ownership records is underway. “We are checking whether the first owner’s details were altered in the records. Once the data is verified, clarity will emerge,” the official said.