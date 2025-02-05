LDA’s heritage corridor: Food, fragrance and history blend in grand makeover

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) is undertaking a series of projects that will showcase the city’s rich history through the development of a heritage corridor stretching between Qaiserbagh and Hussainabad. The corridor will also offer locals and tourists an immersive cultural and culinary experience. Food court constricted by the LDA. (Sourced)

LDA vice chairman Prathamesh Kumar said that the newly inaugurated food court at Hussainabad, constructed at a cost of ₹9.75 crore, is one of the key attractions. The food court features five famous local restaurants.

Additionally, Kumar said that the Museum Block, which is 97% complete, is another landmark project under this corridor. Built at a cost of ₹21.61 crore, this museum will offer a glimpse into the state’s history through an interactive tourist facilitation centre, complete with LED panels showcasing key historical narratives.

Similarly, a fragrance park near Ghanta Ghar, developed at ₹3.41 crore, will soon enchant visitors with the scent of blooming flowers, complementing the heritage theme of the zone.

The beautification and restoration efforts also extend to the Qaiserbagh intersection, which has been enhanced under the ‘Andaaz-e-Awadh’ project at a cost of ₹2.50 crore. This work has given the intersection a heritage look. Along with placemaking and footpath improvements along the route, this project enhances the aesthetic appeal of the heritage corridor.

To ensure the quality and timely completion of these projects, divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob has also formed a Heritage Committee. This committee, consisting of experts like retired IAS officer Zohra Chatterjee and conservation architects, will oversee all works in the Heritage Zone, including the conservation of Butler Lake and Begum Hazrat Mahal Park, which is also undergoing beautification.