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Leopard carcass found floating in canal in UP's Pilibhit; cause of death yet to ascertained

Leopard carcass found floating in canal in UP's Pilibhit; cause of death yet to ascertained

Published on: Apr 29, 2026 07:40 pm IST
PTI |
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Pilibhit , The carcass of a female leopard was found floating in a canal near a village here on Wednesday morning, a forest department official said.

Leopard carcass found floating in canal in UP's Pilibhit; cause of death yet to ascertained

Officials said no signs of severe injury has been found on the carcass in the preliminary autopsy, and further examination is underway to ascertain the cause of death.

After being alerted by local villagers about the leopard carcass on Wednesday morning, a team from the social forestry division, accompanied by a full contingent of personnel, rushed to the spot.

With assistance of villagers, forest department personnel retrieved the leopard's carcass from the canal and took it into custody.

Divisional Forest Officer , Social Forestry, Bharat Kumar confirmed that a leopard carcass was recovered from the Sarai Sundarpur canal near Narayan Ther village.

The carcass is that of a female leopard, estimated to be 18 months old, he said, adding that post-mortem examination is underway and the cause of death will be clear only after the report is received.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / Leopard carcass found floating in canal in UP's Pilibhit; cause of death yet to ascertained
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Leopard carcass found floating in canal in UP's Pilibhit; cause of death yet to ascertained
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