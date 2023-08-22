After five lion cubs and bear, leopard dies at Etawah safari

KANPUR A leopard rescued from Bijnore on August 12 and brought to the Etawah Lion Safari died on August 19. The safari administration, already under fire over the deaths of five lion cubs earlier, allegedly kept the news of the leopard’s death under wraps for two days.

A team of doctors performed the autopsy and the body was disposed of, said officials.

A team of doctors performed the autopsy and the body was disposed of, said officials on Monday. The leopard had entered a village in Bijnor and attacked a person, after which locals attacked it with sticks. It was said to have sustained internal injuries.

Deputy director of the safari, Jai Prakash Singh, said the leopard had internal injuries and infection for which it was being treated. “It could not be saved despite best efforts and passed away of August 19,” he said.

The Etawah safari lost six cubs this year, including five of lioness Sona’s in quick succession. The safari management drew widespread criticism when the last cub died on August 14. A bear ‘Kuno’ had also died here on August 12.

Currently, there were 19 lions and lionesses in the lion breeding centre at the safari. Two lionesses - Jessica and Sona – gave births to 11 cubs, of which six had died.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav had been attacking the UP government over the deaths of the cubs.

