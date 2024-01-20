Leopardess found dead in U.P.’s Bahraich

In third such incident in the last 10 days, a leopardess was found dead in Murtiha forest range of Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary (KWS) in Bahraich district on Saturday morning. The leopardess that was found dead in Murtiha forest range of Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary in Bahraich district on Jan 20. (Sourced)

Giving this information, divisional forest officer (DFO), KWS, B Shiv Shankar said the big cat was around 7-years-old. According to information, some locals noticed the leopardess lying dead in Chamarapurwa of Lalbojha village under Murtiha forest range. They then reported the matter to the forest department.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

On being informed, range officer (RO), Murtiha, Ratnesh Yadav and SDO Ramesh Chauhan along with a team reached the spot and took the carcass to the range office.

DFO B Shiv Shankar said the actual cause of death would be revealed after the post-mortem examination. He said dog squads were combing the area to find clues that may help ascertain the cause of leopardess’s death.

On January 14, a tigress was found dead in Ghaghra Barrage under KWS area. As cause of the tigress’s death could not be found out even after the post-mortem as no injury marks were found, the samples were sent to the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI), Bareilly.

Earlier on January 8, a leopard cub was found severely injured near Rampurwa village under Nishangara forest range of KWS. The cub succumbed to injuries during treatment on January 11. Frequent deaths of big cats in the tiger reserve have put the forest officials on their toes.