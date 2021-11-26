LESA searches for 1.36 lakh missing consumers

The Lucknow Electricity Supply Administration (LESA) is unable to find around 1.36 lakh consumers, who have to pay ₹1,800 crore to LESA.

In order to recover dues the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation recently launched the one time solution (OTS) scheme to give exemption in surcharge to defaulters to recover the dues. After the start of the scheme, LESA prepared a list of defaulters at the division level in the capital.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to a senior LESA official more than four lakh defaulters were on the list, but many of them were not traceable. Most of them are from areas like the Residency, Aminabad, Hussainganj, Aishbagh, Talkatora, Alambagh, Chowk, Chaupatia and Thakurganj.

Insiders say most of these consumers are those who have applied for permanent disconnection, most of them have either died or left the houses and other people are living in them. Engineers of LESA say that it is almost impossible for them to find these customers, who have either sold their houses and shifted somewhere else, or died.

Chief engineer LESA and MD Madhyanchal, Suryapal Gangwar, has already directed engineers of all the divisions to find the missing consumers and come out with final reports with the reasons why these consumers were not searched for earlier.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}