LESA to address consumer complaints at divisional level ahead of summer

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Mar 09, 2025 09:03 PM IST

Chief engineer Ravi Agarwal confirmed that all chief engineers and superintendent engineers have been directed to address consumer complaints efficiently. Substations have already begun stocking necessary repair materials to tackle urgent issues.

The Lucknow Electricity Supply Administration (LESA) has announced plans to resolve consumer grievances at the divisional level during the upcoming summer months.

Last year, 12 to 14 transformers were damaged daily during the peak summer season from July to August.
Last year, 12 to 14 transformers were damaged daily during the peak summer season from July to August. (Sourced)

Managing director of Madhyanchal, Ria Kejriwal, has instructed officials to stock essential repair materials, including transformer trolleys and tractors, before March to ensure seamless operations.

Chief engineer Ravi Agarwal confirmed that all chief engineers and superintendent engineers have been directed to address consumer complaints efficiently. Substations have already begun stocking necessary repair materials to tackle urgent issues.

Last year, 12 to 14 transformers were damaged daily during the peak summer season from July to August. To prevent recurring failures, LESA will closely monitor transformer performance, holding engineers in high-failure areas accountable.

With over 7.1 lakh consumers and 134 substations across the state capital, LESA supplied 2200 MW of power last summer. This year, demand is expected to rise by 20%, prompting proactive maintenance and installation of additional transformers in high-load areas.

