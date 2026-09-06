Liquor bottles, smoking materials found at LU’s Gandhi Park during cleanliness drive

Students of Lucknow University found liquor bottles, packets of smoking materials and other substance-related items while conducting a cleanliness drive at Gandhi Park on the campus on Sunday.

A Lucknow University spokesperson said the matter would be investigated and added that the university was committed to maintaining an addiction-free campus. (Sourced)

The cleanliness drive was organised by Vikasarth Vidyarthi, also known as Students for Development (SFD), a wing of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), as part of its weekly Sunday campaign. The initiative was held under the theme “Clean Campus – Green Campus – Better Tomorrow”, with students volunteering to clean different parts of the campus.

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The materials were found at Gandhi Park, located in front of the Tagore Library. The organisers said the discovery was a matter of concern as the park is a key public space used by students.

The findings also raised questions over the implementation of the Lucknow University administration’s directives prohibiting tobacco consumption and littering on the campus earlier this year. The university had stated that disciplinary action would be taken against teachers, staff and students found violating the rules.

Aryan Kushwaha, secretary of the ABVP’s Lucknow University unit, said the presence of substance-related material at Gandhi Park was a serious issue. He said the university campus should be a hub of knowledge, values, and positive energy, and effective measures must be taken to keep such areas free from substance abuse and anti-social activities.

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{{^usCountry}} Divyanshu Singh, SFD convener at Lucknow University, said the cleanliness drive was aimed not only at removing garbage but also at creating a sense of responsibility among students. He said sustained awareness and vigilance were needed to keep the campus clean and free from substance abuse. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Divyanshu Singh, SFD convener at Lucknow University, said the cleanliness drive was aimed not only at removing garbage but also at creating a sense of responsibility among students. He said sustained awareness and vigilance were needed to keep the campus clean and free from substance abuse. {{/usCountry}}

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A Lucknow University spokesperson said the matter would be investigated and added that the university was committed to maintaining an addiction-free campus.

SFD national co-convener Ramakant Chaudhary was also present during the campaign. A large number of students and activists participated in the drive, including Himanshu Rawat, SFD convener of the Daliganj city unit, Kavita Kushwaha, Riya Pandey, Tanu Yadav, Gudiya Yadav and Nandini.

The organisers said SFD would continue its weekly cleanliness campaigns and urged students to treat cleanliness as a daily responsibility while working towards a clean, green and safe campus.

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