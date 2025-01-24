Live-in relationships have no social sanction: Allahabad high court

Prayagraj: The Allahabad high court has observed that live-in relationships have no social sanction. “Still, the youth are attracted to such relations, and it is high time that we found some framework and solution to save moral values in society,” it added. Justice Nalin Kumar Srivastava said: “We live in a changing society, where moral values and the normal conduct of the young generation in the family, society, or at their workplace are changing swiftly.” (File Photo)

Justice Nalin Kumar Srivastava said: “We live in a changing society, where moral values and the normal conduct of the young generation in the family, society, or at their workplace are changing swiftly.”

The court observed this while granting bail to one Akash Keshari of Varanasi, who was booked under various sections of the IPC and SC/ST Act on the allegations of establishing physical relations with the victim on false pretext of marriage.

“So far as the live-in relationship is concerned, it has got no social sanction but since the youth is attracted to such relations because a young person, male or female, can easily escape from his / her liability to his/her partner, their attraction is rapidly increasing in favour of such relations. It is high time when we all should think over it and try to find out some framework and solution to save the moral values in the society,” the court added.

As per the FIR lodged at the police station in Sarnath (Varanasi district), the accused also terminated the pregnancy, abused the victim with caste-related remarks, and he also beat her. Subsequently, the special judge, (SC/ST Act), Varanasi on August 6, 2024, rejected the bail application of the applicant. Hence, he filed the present bail application before the high court.

The counsel for the petitioner argued that the prosecution story was false and fabricated as the victim of this case is a major lady and all the relations between the two were consensual and physical relations between them were never made or developed without the consent or free will of the victim.

It was also submitted that the victim was in a live-in relationship with the accused/appellant for about six years, and the alleged fact of abortion was only a bald allegation. It was also submitted that the accused never promised or assured to marry the aggrieved lady, and they had been in a relationship by mutual consent.

Against this backdrop, stressing the need to find some framework and solution to preserve the moral values in society, and considering that the victim is a major lady who was in a consensual relationship with the accused, the court in its order dated January 16, granted bail to the accused.