Lko vendor hit by car, dragged for 1km on bonnet, run over

LUCKNOW A 35-year-old street vendor was killed in a horrific hit-and-run incident in the Krishna Nagar area here late on Wednesday night after he was allegedly knocked down by a speeding car, dragged for nearly a kilometer on its bonnet and then run over by the driver who fled the spot, said police. Vimal Pal is survived by his wife and two minor children. He was the sole earning member of the family. (Sourced)

The deceased, Vimal Pal, a native of Nizampur in Badaun district, was living on rent in Barigawan. He ran a cart selling puffed rice and gram near Parag dairy in LDA colony. The man was returning home after the day’s work when a speeding car allegedly hit him from behind, officials said.

A case was registered under Section 106 of the BNS against an unidentified driver on the complaint of the victim’s brother Ajit Pal while the post-mortem examination of the body had also been done, said ACP (Krishna Nagar) Rajneesh Verma. “The car was a taxi, as it had a yellow number plate. CCTV footage from the area is being examined to trace the accused. Further investigation is underway,” he added.

Eyewitnesses told police that the impact threw Vimal on to the bonnet of the car. In an attempt to save himself, he held on to the windshield wiper and shouted for help. Instead of stopping, the driver allegedly accelerated and dragged him from Parag crossing to near law college, a stretch of about one kilometre.

Near the law college area, the car reportedly swerved, causing Vimal to lose his grip and fall on to the road. The vehicle then ran over him before speeding away. Passersby informed the police, who rushed the victim to the Lokbandhu Hospital. He was later referred to the KGMU Trauma Centre, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Vimal is survived by his wife Mamta and two minor children. He was the sole earning member of the family. HT tried contacting the deceased’s family, but no one responded.