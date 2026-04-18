Lko’s ‘adab’ in action, city unites to rebuild lives after slum fire

LUCKNOW In the aftermath of Wednesday’s devastating Vikas Nagar slum fire, Lucknow is proving that its famous ‘adab’ is not merely about polite etiquette — it is a deeply ingrained instinct for compassion. From distant neighbourhoods to adjacent districts, citizens are stepping forward to provide not just essential relief, but a profound sense of care that mirrors the city’s enduring identity of tehzeeb.

A solar panel, donated by a Good Samaritan, used for operating a fan in a tent. (HT Photo)

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By Friday, the scale of support visibly multiplied. NGOs, individuals, political groups and even acquaintances of the victims arrived with supplies, each contribution carrying a personal touch. Food came in such abundance that many families had to politely refuse further offerings. “There are nearly 1,000 people here, and no one is hungry. In fact, we have eaten more than usual and even stored food,” said Parveen, one of the survivors. “This shows humanity is still alive,” she added.

But what stood out was how the aid evolved beyond food. Sanitary napkins, soaps, clothes and tarpaulin sheets began pouring in, ensuring that dignity was preserved alongside survival. In one striking instance, a family installed a fan powered by a donated solar panel, offering relief from the sweltering heat despite the absence of electricity.

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{{^usCountry}} Ruksana, a domestic worker, said the solar panel came from her employer. “She understood our situation. She told me to take leave and gave this so we could manage in this heat,” she said. Her husband, Md Qasim, who runs a small roadside salon, added that his regular customers also contributed money and clothes. “People we barely expected help from have come forward,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ruksana, a domestic worker, said the solar panel came from her employer. “She understood our situation. She told me to take leave and gave this so we could manage in this heat,” she said. Her husband, Md Qasim, who runs a small roadside salon, added that his regular customers also contributed money and clothes. “People we barely expected help from have come forward,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Young volunteers, too, brought a thoughtful dimension to the relief work. “As a woman, my first concern was hygiene and menstruation,” said Parisha Singh, 21, who runs a city-based NGO. “We saw that most people were bringing food, so we decided to focus on sanitation and dignity,” she said, adding that her team, mostly under 25 years of age, mobilised quickly after seeing appeals on social media. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Young volunteers, too, brought a thoughtful dimension to the relief work. “As a woman, my first concern was hygiene and menstruation,” said Parisha Singh, 21, who runs a city-based NGO. “We saw that most people were bringing food, so we decided to focus on sanitation and dignity,” she said, adding that her team, mostly under 25 years of age, mobilised quickly after seeing appeals on social media. {{/usCountry}}

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Even local Instagram creators joined in, using their platforms to crowdsource funds and channel support directly to the affected families. A vendor running a biryani shop in Gomti Nagar shut his shop and distributed biryani to the survivors.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Aakash Ghosh ...Read More Aakash Ghosh is a senior correspondent with Hindustan Times, based in Lucknow. He covers crime and policing in Uttar Pradesh, with a focus on developments in the state capital. His reporting also spans key beats such as railways, science and technology, and culture and heritage. He has a keen interest in off-beat and human-interest stories that foster a strong connection with readers. Prior to his stint in Lucknow, he trained and worked with multiple print and digital newsrooms in Mumbai, Patna and Kolkata. Read Less

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