Lko’s Prehistoric Life Park gets light-&-sound show, renovated models; reopening today

Regional Science City’s (RSC’s) Prehistoric Life Park will don an all-new avatar when it reopens on the International Museum Day on Sunday. The park has remained shut for renovations since January. One of the major attractions will be a sound-and-light show on the “origin of life, prehistoric life, and the evolution of human beings”. A renovated dinosaur model at RSC’s Prehistoric Life Park (Sourced)

RSC’s project coordinator Swaroop Mandal said the park was built about 20 years ago. “Models were damaged with time. This is the first interactive project in Regional Science City. Other parts of the Science City will also be renovated soon,” said Mandal.

When visitors reach Prehistoric Life Park, a thematic decoration and a wall painting of dinosaurs on the entry gate will invite them. Inside, animatronic models of dragonfly, Tyrannosaurus rex (T. rex), Smilodon, Stegosaurus and Ankylosaurus will be waiting for them.

“The light-and-sound show will take place between 6 and 8 pm. Two shows—each 20-25 minutes long—will be held daily. Also, each segment of the park will be highlighted with attractive lights providing details about the exhibits to the visitors,” said Mandal.

The park will be inaugurated by minister of state (Independent) of higher education Sandeep Singh in the presence of Central Institute of Medicinal and Aromatic Plants director Prabodh Kumar Trivedi, Geological Survey of India deputy director general VP Gaur and National Science Centre director Vijay Shankar Sharma.