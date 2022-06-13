LMC decision: Car owners to pay 2500-4000 yearly for night parking on roads in Lucknow

Car owners in Lucknow will have to pay at least ₹2,500 annually if their vehicles are parked on roads at night on a daily basis. The amount would go up to ₹4,000 per annum for luxury cars.

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation house approved this proposal at its meeting where the civic body’s budget was passed on Monday.

Besides, the LMC will charge an annual fee from auto-rickshaws, tempos and e-rickshaws in the city.

Municipal commissioner Ajay Kumar Dwivedi said, “Anyone parking his car on the road daily will have to dole out ₹4000 annually. Apart from this, the fee for small mobile food vans operating in the city has been increased to ₹24,000 from ₹18,000 annually. Big vans will have to dole out ₹36,000 annually instead of ₹28 000 earlier.”

Now, small travel agencies providing vehicles on rent will have to pay ₹8,000 yearly and luxury car agencies will have to pay an annual fee of ₹24,000 to LMC.

SCRAP DEALERS TO PAY LICENCE FEE

To increase income, the municipal corporation will collect a licence fee from scrap dealers. The LMC house has approved the proposal to this effect.

As many as 181 places in the city have been earmarked where scrap dealers do their business.

Municipal commissioner Ajay Dwivedi said the fee will be levied according to the area and circle rate.

The municipal corporation had proposed to recover ₹30,000 from a small site, ₹45,000 from a medium site and ₹60,000 from a large site.

PENALTY ON PRINTING PRESS FOR PROPERTY DEFACEMENT

The LMC house also passed a proposal to levy a penalty on printing presses if the posters printed there are used to deface public property.

CORPORATORS TO GET DEVELOPMENT FUNDS IN SINGLE INSTALMENT

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) passed a budget of ₹2166 crore at its house meeting on Monday.

The corporators’ development fund will now be released in a single instalment now instead of four tranches.

Mayor Sanyukta Bhatia and municipal commissioner Ajay Dwivedi agreed to this demand after the corporators shouted slogans and some of them entered the well of the house.

The corporators would be able to get development work worth ₹1.25 crore each done in their wards before the municipal elections proposed in November .

OTS FOR HOUSE TAX DEFAULTERS

Mayor Sanyukta Bhatia has proposed a one- time settlement scheme (OTS) for house tax defaulters (commercial and domestic). Residents who get themselves registered under OTS will get full waiver on interest.

The Jal Sansthan will also implement an OTS for its pending water and sewer tax.

The mayor said she will speak to the urban development minister and expected a go-ahead from the government by July 1 for this scheme.