After weeks of delay in polls, six corporators were on Sunday elected unopposed to Lucknow Municipal Corporation’s (LMC’s) executive committee. LMC executive committee gets six new members

Corporators Arun Kumar Rai, Prithvi Gupta, Pinky Rawat, Rajesh Singh ‘Gabbar’, Sandeep Sharma and Ram Naresh Chaurasia were elected as the new members. Their election formally completes the executive committee, which had six vacant seats for several months, stated a note from LMC.

The announcement was made during a session at LMC headquarters in Lalbagh held under the chairmanship of mayor Sushma Kharkwal. Municipal commissioner Gaurav Kumar was also present.

A senior official said that the committee shaped key policies on the budget, sanitation, water supply, street lighting, and other civic services, and gave recommendations to the House for approval. With the new members in place, officials expect pending policy decisions and development works to gain momentum.

Kharkwal congratulated the newly elected members and said the committee would play a decisive role in the city’s progress. With all posts now filled, the corporation is expected to push ahead with decisions on civic infrastructure, development projects and service delivery that directly affect citizens.