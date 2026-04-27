LMC eyes 70-crore commercial complex to monetise unused land

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) is planning a ₹70-crore commercial complex on its underutilised land near the family court, as part of efforts to generate steady revenue.

The civic body has decided to execute the project under the public-private partnership (PPP) model. (For representation)

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The proposed project will come up on LMC-owned land on Balakadar Road along JC Bose Marg, which officials said has remained largely unused for years and is currently used for storing materials. By converting the land into a revenue-generating commercial hub, the civic body aims to strengthen its financial base.

Officials said the project will cover around 5,000 square metres and include a mix of office spaces, commercial units and institutional areas. The number of shops and the exact layout are yet to be finalised, but planners intend to maximise commercial utilisation of the prime land parcel.

The civic body has decided to execute the project under the public-private partnership (PPP) model. Officials said LMC is likely to lease out the entire complex to a private agency or operator for a fixed period, ensuring long-term revenue generation without a direct operational burden.

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{{^usCountry}} LMC chief engineer (civil) Mahesh Verma said the proposed structure will include a basement and six floors (G+6). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} LMC chief engineer (civil) Mahesh Verma said the proposed structure will include a basement and six floors (G+6). {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “We will develop the complex with modern commercial facilities. The design will include spaces for shops, offices, and institutional use,” he said, adding that construction will begin after approvals and finalising the PPP framework. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We will develop the complex with modern commercial facilities. The design will include spaces for shops, offices, and institutional use,” he said, adding that construction will begin after approvals and finalising the PPP framework. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} LMC has planned to send the proposal to the Urban Challenge Fund, under which the government provides up to 25% financial assistance for urban infrastructure projects. Officials believe the grant will help reduce project costs and speed up implementation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} LMC has planned to send the proposal to the Urban Challenge Fund, under which the government provides up to 25% financial assistance for urban infrastructure projects. Officials believe the grant will help reduce project costs and speed up implementation. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Municipal commissioner Gaurav Kumar said the project is in the planning phase. “We are preparing the proposal. Once it gets approval, we will move ahead with detailed planning and execution,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Municipal commissioner Gaurav Kumar said the project is in the planning phase. “We are preparing the proposal. Once it gets approval, we will move ahead with detailed planning and execution,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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