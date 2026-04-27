...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

LMC eyes 70-crore commercial complex to monetise unused land

The proposed project will come up on LMC-owned land on Balakadar Road along JC Bose Marg, which officials said has remained largely unused for years and is currently used for storing materials. By converting the land into a revenue-generating commercial hub, the civic body aims to strengthen its financial base.

Published on: Apr 27, 2026 05:06 am IST
By Animesh Mishra, Lucknow
Advertisement

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) is planning a 70-crore commercial complex on its underutilised land near the family court, as part of efforts to generate steady revenue.

The civic body has decided to execute the project under the public-private partnership (PPP) model. (For representation)

The proposed project will come up on LMC-owned land on Balakadar Road along JC Bose Marg, which officials said has remained largely unused for years and is currently used for storing materials. By converting the land into a revenue-generating commercial hub, the civic body aims to strengthen its financial base.

Officials said the project will cover around 5,000 square metres and include a mix of office spaces, commercial units and institutional areas. The number of shops and the exact layout are yet to be finalised, but planners intend to maximise commercial utilisation of the prime land parcel.

The civic body has decided to execute the project under the public-private partnership (PPP) model. Officials said LMC is likely to lease out the entire complex to a private agency or operator for a fixed period, ensuring long-term revenue generation without a direct operational burden.

 
Home / Cities / Lucknow / LMC eyes 70-crore commercial complex to monetise unused land
Home / Cities / Lucknow / LMC eyes 70-crore commercial complex to monetise unused land
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.