LMC’s revised budget stuck amid mayor-MC stalemate

LUCKNOW The state capital, which secured third rank among the cleanest cities in the country in the million-plus population category in the Swachh Shahar Awards 2024-25 under the Swachh Survekshan, now finds itself battling administrative paralysis. Lucknow’s revised municipal budget, which was scheduled to be presented before the executive committee last month, remains undiscussed amid a widening rift between mayor Sushma Kharkwal and municipal commissioner Gaurav Kumar. The LMC had approved a ₹4,304-crore budget for financial year 2025–26 — a major jump from last year’s ₹2,865 crore (File Photo)

According to municipal insiders, the revised budget should have been finalised between October 1 and 15 and placed before the executive committee for approval. While the budget document has been prepared, it has not been tabled or deliberated upon due to the stalemate between the two authorities.

“The LMC had approved a ₹4,304-crore budget for financial year 2025–26 — a major jump from last year’s ₹2,865 crore. But after heavy rains, which broke roads, walls of several nullahs, there was a need to revise the budget. The revised budget was supposed to prioritise road construction, repairs, nullah construction, park maintenance, streetlights maintenance, sanitation, infrastructure and public welfare services, aiming to strengthen basic civic amenities. The work is now suffering,” said corporator Mukesh Singh Chauhan.

Mayor Sushma Kharkwal alleged that the budget was sent to her “through a peon” and later over email, which she said, was “disrespectful and a violation of protocol.” “Senior officials should have come to discuss the details. This casual approach shows how the corporation’s priorities are being ignored,” she said.

The deadlock has raised uncertainty over municipal spending until March 2026, with several corporators warning that development works could soon grind to a halt. Mukesh Singh ‘Monty’, corporator from Moulviganj, said: ”Road repairs, park maintenance and streetlight repairs are already suffering as the civic administration’s focus remains diverted by internal disputes.”

The conflict, which first emerged over the alleged non-implementation of previous committee resolutions, has snowballed into a full-blown power tussle. The executive committee meeting scheduled for October 24 was cancelled due to the standoff, and another attempt to convene the meeting on October 30 also failed.

While officials insist that work under the Infrastructure Fund, 15th Finance Commission grants, and the corporation’s own resources will continue unaffected, experts caution that prolonged delays in approving the revised budget could disrupt payment cycles and future allocations.

“Development funds may be available on paper, but without an approved budget, expenditure planning remains stalled,” said a senior official.