Lok Dal to contest 2024 LS polls in UP, Haryana
Lok Dal plans to contest all 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, urging party workers to engage with farmers at the grassroots level. The party opposes a minimum income support policy and aims to increase farmers' annual income.
Lok Dal will contest all 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, party president Sunil Singh said on Sunday.
Singh urged party workers to approach farmers at grass root level. Earlier, industrialist Vijendra Singh joined Lok Dal at the party’s Mall Avenue office and was named national general secretary.
“Transferring ₹6,000 per year to farmers as minimum income support is not enough. We need policies that increase farmers’ annual income so that they could contribute to nation’s development,” he said on PM Samman Nidhi and ruled out entering into any alliance. Meanwhile Vijendra Singh said, party has decided to approach the 2024 Lok Sabha polls with the slogan of ‘Parivartan 2024.’
