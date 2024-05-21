Lok Sabha election Phase 5 turnout in Uttar Pradesh: 57.98% in 2024 vs 58.45% in 2019

Uttar Pradesh recorded 57.98% voter turnout in the fifth phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha election in the 14 constituencies that went to polls on Monday. Priests show their inked finger after voting in Ayodhya. (PTI PHOTO)

The polling percentage was close to the 2019 Lok Sabha election turnout of 58.45% for the same seats.

After a dip in the first three phases, the turnout came close to the 2019 election mark from the fourth phase.

According to the revised voter turnout figure issued by the Election Commission, 58.22% polling was recorded in the fourth phase against 58.75% in 2019.

In the fifth phase, the highest polling percentage of 67.10% was recorded in Barabanki and the lowest of 51.64% in Gonda.

Among the high-profile constituencies, Lucknow’s turnout was 52.23% in the fifth phase compared to 54.78% in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, according to the Election Commission of India website. Defence minister Rajnath Singh, who won the seat in 2014 and 2019 for the BJP, is seeking a third term from the constituency.

Rae Bareli, where former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is in the fray against U.P. horticulture minister Dinesh Pratap Singh, witnessed 58.04% polling, higher than the 2019 figure of 56.26%.

Amethi, where Union minister Smriti Irani is locked in a contest with Congress candidate KL Sharma, recorded 54.40% voter turnout, slightly higher than the 2019 mark of 54.05%.

Mohanlalganj, where Union minister of state for housing and urban affairs Kaushal Kishore is the in fray against SP candidate RK Chaudhary and the BSP’s Rajesh Kumar, witnessed 62.72% turnout higher than the 2019 polling mark of 62.54%. Mohanlalganj includes urban and rural areas of Lucknow district.

Despite the mercury soaring above 40 degrees Celsius, enthusiasm was witnessed among voters in the semi-arid Bundelkhand region as above 60% polling was recorded in Jhansi and Hamirpur constituencies. Three booths in Mehrauni area of Lalitpur district (Jhansi Lok Sabha constituency) witnessed 100% voter turnout.

Fatehpur, where Union minister of state Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, is in the fray against former SP state chief Naresh Uttam Patel, recorded 57.05% polling against 56.63% in 2019.

Jalaun, where Union minister Bhanu Pratap Verma is pitted against the SP’s Narayan Das Ahirwar and the BSP’s Suresh Chandra Gautam, witnessed 56.15% polling, lower than the 2019 voter turnout of 58.41%.

Kaiserganj, where Karan Bhusan Singh, son of six-time MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is contesting on the BJP ticket, recorded 55.68% polling against 54.29% in 2019.

The BJP denied the ticket to Brij Bhusan Singh after women wrestlers accused him of sexual harassment.

The Faizabad constituency, where the BJP is aiming to retain the seat on the Ram temple plank, saw 59.10% turnout, slightly lower than the 2019 polling percentage of 59.66. Two-term BJP MP Lallu Singh is locked in contest against sitting SP MLA Awadesh Prasad and the BSP’s Sachidanand Pandey.

Jhansi Lok Sabha constituency recorded 63.70% polling, lower than the 2019 turnout of 67.63%. Sitting BJP MP Anurag Sharma is pitted against former Union minister Pradeep Jain Aditya of the Congress there.

In Hamirpur, 60.56% polling was recorded, which was lower than the 2019 voter turnout of 62.26%. Sitting BJP MP Pushpendra Singh Chandel is pitted against Ajendra Singh of the SP and Nirdosh Kumar Dikshit of the BSP.

Banda, another constituency in Bundelkhand, witnessed 59.64% voter turnout, which was lower than the 2019 polling figure of 60.77%.

Kaushambi constituency that was in the news before voting for this phase as BJP and SP leaders tried to win the support of Jansatta Dal (Loktantrik) chief and Kunda MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh aka Raja Bhaiya witnessed 52.79% polling, which was lower than the 2019 turnout of 54.46%. Sitting BJP MP Vinod Sonkar is in fray against Pushpendra Saroj of SP and Shubh Narayan Gautam of the BSP.

Barabanki, where Congress candidate Tanuj Punia, son of veteran Congress leader PL Punia, is in the fray against Rajrani Rawat of the BJP, recorded 67.10% polling, higher than the 2019 voter turnout of 63.59%.

Gonda constituency, where sitting MP Kirti Vardhan Singh is pitted against SP candidate Shreya Verma, witnessed 51.64 % polling, which was lower than the 52.11% voter turnout in 2019.

The first phase of voting held in eight constituencies of western Uttar Pradesh on April 19 recorded 61.11% turnout against 66.37% in 2019, an over 5% decline.

The second phase in eight Lok Sabha seats on April 26 witnessed 55.19% polling against 61.90% for the same seats in 2019, a dip of 6.71%.

The voter turnout in the third phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha election held in 10 constituencies on May 7 was 57.34 %, 2.58% less than 2019 election mark of 59.92% for the same seats.

Polling started on a slow note on Monday morning but gradually picked up as the day progressed. At 9am, 10.38 % votes were polled, rising to 27.76% at 11am, 39.55% at 1 pm 47.55 % at 3pm and 55.80% at 5 pm, according to Election Commission of India data.

In the Lucknow East assembly by-poll, 52.45% voter turnout was recorded.

UP chief electoral officer Navdeep Rinwa said the fifth phase polling concluded peacefully and there was no report of untoward incident from anywhere.