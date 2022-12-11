Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla says Uttar Pradesh most suitable investment destination

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla on Saturday said Uttar Pradesh had emerged as the most suitable investment destination in the world under the leadership of chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

He also said Uttar Pradesh always had a rich cultural and religious tradition but now it had gained a new status in economic development as well.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This change had become possible due to innovative thinking and hard work of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, he added.

Birla was speaking at the closing ceremony of a Maharana Pratap Education Council function in Gorakhpur.

He recalled that earlier people used to leave the state for jobs and security issues. But now a growth in employment opportunities and an improved law and order situation had created a sense of security among people, he said.

The youngsters of the state would get job opportunities and prosperity would be witnessed in the field of agriculture, he said. He urged youngsters to play a vital role in transforming India into a developed nation.

Stating that Gorakhpur was a historical centre for the Nath sect, Om Birla highlighted the Gorakshpeeth and other temples saved people from Mugal invaders.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Birla applauded the Uttar Pradesh government’s Covid management.

He distributed certificates and prizes among winners of a week-long competition.