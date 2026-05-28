The admission process for 1,434 PhD seats began at Lucknow University for the session 2026-27 on Wednesday. The last date for submitting the application forms online has been set for June 30. Candidates can apply online through the Samarth Portal of the Lucknow University website www.lkouniv.ac.in. LU begins admission to 1,434 PhD seats

The university advertised 1060 seats in 40 subjects for admission to regular PhD courses in university and associated colleges while 374 seats in university campus for Part Time PhD courses in 30 subjects. The application fee is ₹2000 for General, OBC, EWS candidates and Rs1000 for SC, ST and PwD category candidates.

Of the total seats, 578 seats are available in departments located on the university campus, while 482 seats have been allocated to affiliated colleges. This is followed by Chemistry with 68 seats, Commerce with 67 seats, Physics with 67 seats, Political Science with 60 seats, Economics with 56 seats, and Sociology with 52 seats.

The science faculty has 49 seats in Zoology, 35 in Botany, 30 in Computer Science & Engineering, 26 in Pharmaceutical Sciences, and 21 in Mathematics. In the arts faculty, Education has 50 seats, Hindi has 47 seats, Law has 40 seats, English has 30 seats, Sanskrit has 28 seats, and History (Ancient, Medieval, and Modern combined) has 37 seats.

In addition, PhD seats have been announced in several other disciplines, including Applied Economics with 34 seats, Social Work with 20 seats, Geography with 15 seats, Arab Culture with 15 seats, Anthropology with 14 seats, Psychology with 13 seats, Physical Education with 21 seats, Philosophy with 10 seats, French with 8 seats, and Journalism and Mass Communication with 2 seats.

University officials said that the number of seats may be increased or decreased as per rules, if required. Detailed information regarding eligibility criteria, the application process, and the admission schedule will be made available on the official website of the university.