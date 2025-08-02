LU invites medal applications for convocation

: The University of Lucknow has invited applications for several prestigious medals and awards to be presented during its upcoming convocation ceremony, scheduled for September 10. The notification was issued by the controller of examinations on Thursday and Friday. Students interested in applying should ensure their documents are submitted through the proper channels before the deadline (For representation only)

Students can apply for medals including the Chakravarti Medal, Vice Chancellor’s medal, Chancellor’s Medal, prof Kali Prasad Memorial Research Prize, Ruchi Ram Sahni Research Prize in Botany, Bonarjee Research Prize, Gopaldas Memorial medal, and the Raja Shanker Sahai of Murawan Gold Medal. Authorities are expected to review and recommend candidates for these medals by August 20. The Chakravarti Medal, named after the university’s first vice chancellor Gyanendra Nath Chakravarty, is awarded to a student known for good behaviour and social service.

The Vice Chancellor’s Medal is given to the best NCC cadet of the university who displays discipline, sports skills, leadership qualities, and regular attendance. The Chancellor’s Medal is awarded to a student who has consistently passed exams with at least first-class marks and not less than 50% in any paper.

Applicants must submit a full academic record along with certificates in support of their achievements in sports, physical fitness, and NCC or other corps. The prof Kali Prasad Memorial Research Prize is awarded for outstanding research in Psychology, while the Ruchi Ram Sahni Prize recognises top research in Botany. The Bonarjee Research Prize is awarded for the best overall research, and the Gopaldas Memorial Medal honours the best thesis in Ancient Indian History. The Raja Shanker Sahai of Murawan Gold Medal is given to a student who excels in both academics and athletics. Students interested in applying should ensure their documents are submitted through the proper channels before the deadline.

The event also includes a two-day Continuing Medical Education (CME) programme on August 2 and 3. A workshop on “Advanced Clinical Pathology” will also be held. This will be led by professor Manoj Jain, head of the department, and Dr Raghavendra L, associate professor.