Lucknow: 17-year-old dies after falling from moving train, probe on

A 17-year-old boy died after allegedly falling from the moving Farrakka Express near Harauni railway station in Lucknow’s Banthra area on Wednesday morning, police said.

For representation only (Sourced)

The deceased was identified as Ankul, a resident of Nandrasan Nagwapur village under Hargaon police station in Sitapur district. According to the RPF, the incident occurred around 8:30 am.

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Ankul was travelling with his elder brother Ramraj as they returned home from Delhi, where they had gone for work about 20 days ago.

According to Ramraj, Ankul got up from his seat saying he was going to the toilet as the train approached Harauni station. When he did not return, Ramraj searched the toilet and coach but could not find him.

He later asked passengers near the coach door and was told that a boy had fallen from the train near Harauni station. Ramraj pulled the emergency chain, but the train had reached near Amausi by then.

He got down and headed towards Harauni, while informing police helpline 112. He later reached the spot by auto-rickshaw via Kati Bagiya, police said in a statement.

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{{^usCountry}} Police found Ankul’s body about 50 metres beyond Harauni station towards Lucknow. It was sent for post-mortem examination. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police found Ankul’s body about 50 metres beyond Harauni station towards Lucknow. It was sent for post-mortem examination. {{/usCountry}}

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Police said the circumstances leading to the fall are being investigated.

Ankul’s father Vinod had died several years ago. He is survived by his mother, three elder brothers and two younger sisters.