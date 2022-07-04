Lucknow admn urges people not to post ‘qurbani’ images on social media

LUCKNOW District administration and Police Commissionerate officials here on Monday urged people to refrain from taking pictures or videos of ‘qurbani’ and posting them on social media. The appeal was made during a meeting to review security and other arrangements in view of Bakrid on Sunday.

Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali and other clerics were present in the meeting held at Islamic Centre, Eidgah.

“We appeal to people not to post any images of ‘qurbani’ on social media and refrain from indulging in any controversy,” said Suryapal Gangwar, district magistrate, Lucknow. The DM assured complete cleanliness in the areas, especially in and around mosques and also directed LMC to make all possible arrangements to ensure that the area remains garbage free during Eid-ul-Zuha.

The Islamic Centre of India, Aishbagh, too issued an advisory to Muslims, defining the dos and don’ts on the occasion of Bakrid. “Muslim brethren should observe the occasion in a way that they do not hurt others’ religious sentiments. They should also not pay any heed towards any controversies and rumours,” urged Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali, chairman of the Islamic Centre of India.

Similar appeals were also made in Bareilly where Dargah-e-Ala Hazrat issued an advisory to people to observe Bakrid in a peaceful manner.