Lucknow airport braces for year-end rush as air traffic surpasses pre-Covid levels

LUCKNOW The Chaudhary Charan Singh International (CCSI) Airport in Lucknow has undertaken measures to handle the year-end passenger rush as air travel is picking up and traffic has surpassed the pre-Covid levels.

Passenger traffic has grown by over 25%, to an average of 17,000 per day, in December 2022 compared to December last year. The total aircraft movement from the CCSI Airport has also gone up by 40%, to 128 movements per day in December 2022 compared to December 2021.

Customer service executives have been deployed at the pre-embarkation security check to assist passengers for quick security check. The airport has doubled baggage scanners to six and door frame metal detectors to nine from seven earlier, in the pre-embarkation security check area.

Besides, there’s increased utilisation of aerobridges to 40 flights per day from 26 flights earlier, said officials.

“We have started operating additional entry gate to ease the entry of passengers into the terminal building. A dedicated team has been deployed to assist passengers in using the common-use self-service (CUSS) machines,” said a CCSI Airport spokesperson.

“The number of check-in counters has been increased. And to manage screening of additional baggage, we are operating bypass X-Ray machine in addition to In-line Baggage Handling System (ILBHS),” he said.

“We have issued travel advisory on social media handles of Lucknow airport, requesting domestic passengers to report 2.5 hours earlier and international passengers to report four hours early for seamless travel experience through CCSI Airport,” added the spokesperson.