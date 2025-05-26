Lucknow: Assailants shower bullets on property dealer after car chase in Sarvodaya Nagar

A group of armed assailants travelling in four SUVs opened indiscriminate fire, pumping three bullets into a hotelier-cum-property dealer and critically injuring him over a personal dispute in the state capital’s Sarvodaya Nagar area on Sunday evening. Police personnel at the crime scene in Lucknow on Sunday. (HT Photo)

ADCP East Pankaj Singh confirmed that CCTV footage is being reviewed and efforts are on to identify and arrest the suspects. Ghazipur police are working on tracking the assailants based on the vehicles’ movement and registration details.

The incident took place after the attackers had clashed earlier in the day with the victim identified as Mursaleen (35), originally from Kursi in Barabanki, over food at a local hotel, according to the police.

The spat occurred after the men arrived for lunch at an eatery operated under Mursaleen’s uncle Afsar Ali’s under-construction complex in Sarvodaya Nagar. Mursaleen reportedly refused to serve them food, leading to a heated exchange. The men then contacted Afsar Ali, who instructed Mursaleen to comply. The group had lunch and left.

Later in the evening, the assailants allegedly called Mursaleen to meet them near Munshipulia crossing. After an altercation during the meeting, Mursaleen attempted to flee in his car towards his uncle’s complex as the assailants gave chase in four black SUVs.

Mursaleen reached Sarvodaya Nagar and stopped his vehicle, trying to escape on foot into the building.

However, the attackers followed him inside. Witnesses said the assailants opened fire, shooting six rounds in total. After a bullet struck Mursaleen, he managed to reach the ground floor of the complex, but the attackers chased him inside and fired two more rounds, hitting him in the lower back and near the spine.

They then fired three more rounds in the air before vandalizing his car and escaped.

The incident was captured on CCTV cameras. The footage soon went viral on social media.

A video clip shows a black SUV blocking Mursaleen’s vehicle from the front, while another vehicle rear-ended his car. A third SUV is visible in the footage, while the fourth remained out of camera view.

Eyewitnesses confirmed that all four vehicles had armed men.