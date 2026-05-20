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Lucknow: Barrage repair work brings Gomti’s pollution crisis to surface

A temporary barrier of rocks, sandbags near Kudiya Ghat has slowed the river’s flow, though some water continues to pass through. As water levels dropped sharply, large portions of the riverbed became visible, revealing plastic waste, sludge, debris dumped into the river over the years.

Published on: May 20, 2026 03:54 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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Extensive stretches of the Gomti River have nearly dried up following water flow restrictions due to repair work at the Gomti Barrage, exposing accumulated garbage from the riverbed. However, city drinking water supply remains unaffected, officials said.

Large stretches of the dried Gomti riverbed reveal plastic waste, sludge and debris in Lucknow on Monday. (Deepak Gupta/HT)

A temporary barrier of rocks, sandbags near Kudiya Ghat has slowed the river’s flow, though some water continues to pass through. As water levels dropped sharply, large portions of the riverbed became visible, revealing plastic waste, sludge, debris dumped into the river over the years.

The restricted flow has affected livelihoods dependent on the river, particularly fishing operations. Concerns have mounted over aquatic ecosystems already weakened by pollution, toxic water conditions.

Officials clarified that the temporary flow restriction relates solely to barrage repairs, not to the ongoing construction of the Pakka Pul bridge. “The temporary wall-like structure made with rocks, sand has only been created to reduce the force of the water, slow down the flow during the repair work,” said Upendra Singh, chief engineer of the irrigation department.

 
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Lucknow: Barrage repair work brings Gomti’s pollution crisis to surface
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Lucknow: Barrage repair work brings Gomti’s pollution crisis to surface
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