Lucknow: Barrage repair work brings Gomti’s pollution crisis to surface

Extensive stretches of the Gomti River have nearly dried up following water flow restrictions due to repair work at the Gomti Barrage, exposing accumulated garbage from the riverbed. However, city drinking water supply remains unaffected, officials said.

Large stretches of the dried Gomti riverbed reveal plastic waste, sludge and debris in Lucknow on Monday. (Deepak Gupta/HT)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A temporary barrier of rocks, sandbags near Kudiya Ghat has slowed the river’s flow, though some water continues to pass through. As water levels dropped sharply, large portions of the riverbed became visible, revealing plastic waste, sludge, debris dumped into the river over the years.

The restricted flow has affected livelihoods dependent on the river, particularly fishing operations. Concerns have mounted over aquatic ecosystems already weakened by pollution, toxic water conditions.

Officials clarified that the temporary flow restriction relates solely to barrage repairs, not to the ongoing construction of the Pakka Pul bridge. “The temporary wall-like structure made with rocks, sand has only been created to reduce the force of the water, slow down the flow during the repair work,” said Upendra Singh, chief engineer of the irrigation department.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Repair work at the Gomti Barrage will likely continue for another month, with nearly 60 percent of the work completed. Two teams are working round the clock for gate installation, he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Repair work at the Gomti Barrage will likely continue for another month, with nearly 60 percent of the work completed. Two teams are working round the clock for gate installation, he added. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, the Jal Kal department confirmed normal water supply operations. “Our water pumps are not being affected in any way. Water supply across the city is completely normal, there is no shortage,” said Kuldeep Singh, general manager of the Jal Kal department. Water is drawn from the river’s lower bed, which continues to have sufficient flow for supply operations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, the Jal Kal department confirmed normal water supply operations. “Our water pumps are not being affected in any way. Water supply across the city is completely normal, there is no shortage,” said Kuldeep Singh, general manager of the Jal Kal department. Water is drawn from the river’s lower bed, which continues to have sufficient flow for supply operations. {{/usCountry}}

See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON