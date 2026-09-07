Lucknow beats 14-rank gap to top national clean-air survey list in million-plus city category

Lucknow has climbed from 15th to first place in the Clean Air Survey 2026 among cities with over one million population, with the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) attributing the improvement to measures focused on road dust, waste management, vehicular emissions and increasing green cover.

Mayor Sushma Kharkwal and municipal commissioner Gaurav Kumar receive the Clean Air Survey 2026 awards in New Delhi on Monday. (Sourced)

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The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) announced the Swachh Vayu Survekshan (Clean Air Survey) 2026, under which Lucknow secured the top position in the national best-performing cities category under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP). The city received a cash prize of ₹1.5 crore. Ward 70 in Zone 4 also secured the first position nationally among wards with a population of more than 30,000 and received ₹50 lakh.

Mayor Sushma Kharkwal and municipal commissioner Gaurav Kumar received the awards at a ceremony at Ganga Auditorium in Indira Paryavaran Bhawan, New Delhi, on Monday, on the occasion of Clean Air Day. Additional municipal commissioner Pankaj Srivastava and environmental engineer Sanjeev Pradhan also attended.

Pradhan said the LMC had secured 15th position in last year’s survey and topped the rankings this year.

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Pradhan said the assessment was conducted between June 15 and June 30 to evaluate measures taken by the civic body to reduce pollution and improve air quality.

The assessment also included field verification, with survey teams visiting Lucknow in the last week of August to inspect selected areas and verify implementation of measures undertaken by the civic body.

The LMC attributed its improved ranking to measures targeting road dust, vehicular emissions, waste management, green cover and cleaner transport.

1,100 electric vehicles for waste collection

The civic body uses around 1,100 electric vehicles for door-to-door waste collection, including small e-auto tippers for narrow lanes.

To control road dust, the corporation operates 97 electric mechanised sweeping machines on major roads.

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The LMC has paved 559.85 km of roads end-to-end, which it said has helped reduce dust from unpaved stretches.

Waste management key component

The LMC said Lucknow has a waste-processing capacity of 2,550 tonnes per day and scientifically processes 100% of fresh waste. It also claims to have stopped fresh waste dumping.

Compact transfer stations have reduced waste-transport vehicle trips from around 240 to nearly 150 a day, helping reduce emissions from garbage transportation.

For construction and demolition waste, the city has dedicated collection centres and a 300 TPD processing plant.

E-buses, green cover add to efforts

The city operates around 140 electric buses to promote cleaner public transport. The civic body has developed vertical gardens and green spaces along roads and waterways.

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The LMC also cited road widening and flyover projects aimed at reducing traffic congestion, besides campaigns promoting electric vehicles and vehicle fitness.

Ward 70 gets separate national recognition

Ward 70, Paper Mill Colony, in Zone 4 also topped the national rankings in the category of wards with a population of more than 30,000. It was recognised as the ward with the cleanest air in the category.

Mayor Kharkwal credited the achievement to the collective efforts of the state government, elected representatives, municipal officials, employees and residents.

One more UP city makes it to top five

In the million-plus category, Indore ranked second, followed by Jabalpur, Bhopal and Agra in third, fourth and fifth positions, respectively.