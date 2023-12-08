Lucknow bench of Allahabad HC stays demolition in Kukrail’s Akbarpur area

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Friday stayed demolition of houses by the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) in Akbarpur area in Kukrail here till December 20. During this period, divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob will decide on the petitioners’ applications that are pending before her.

The court passed the order on 12 writ petitions filed by residents of Akbarpur challenging the demolition of their houses by LDA. (For Representation)

A division bench of Justice Vivek Chaudhary and Justice Manish Kumar the stayed the demolition of houses. The court passed the order on 12 writ petitions filed by residents of Akbarpur challenging the demolition by the LDA. The development authority is carrying out demolition work in Akbarpur alleging that houses constructed there are illegal.

Senior advocate Jaideep Mathur appeared in court on behalf of the petitioners. The petitioners had approached the divisional commissioner against the demolition notices served by the LDA. Their application will come up for hearing on December 14.

The development authority has already demolished illegal constructions in Bhikampur area which is near Akbarpur in Kukrail. This demolition exercise is being carried out for beautification of Kukrail picnic spot and adjoining areas.

Displaced people to get houses under PM Awas

The LDA on Friday decided to rehabilitate 1,200 inhabitants of Akbarpur by offering them Pradhan Mantri Awas at Basant Kunj, Hardoi road. According to Gyanendra Varma, additional secretary, LDA, the development authority will organise a three-day special camp in Akbarpur from Saturday for registration of applicants willing to shift to Pradhan Mantri Awas on Hardoi road.