Lucknow: Brother detained after man dies in attack linked to family dispute

A 40-year-old man allegedly attacked with sticks and sharp-edged weapons over an old family dispute in Lucknow’s Mohanlalganj area died during treatment, while police detained his younger brother and cousin in connection with the case, officials said on Sunday.

Representational image (Sourced)

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“The deceased, identified as Jamuna Prasad, a resident of Gopal Kheda village, was returning home from his workplace at the Power Grid facility in Khujeta on Friday when he was allegedly intercepted near Bailaria Kheda village by a group of men who had allegedly lain in wait for him,” a Lucknow Police statement said.

According to police, the accused allegedly abused and assaulted him with lathis and sharp weapons, leaving him critically injured. Family members and locals rushed him to a hospital before he was referred to the KGMU Trauma Centre due to his serious condition. He later died during treatment on Saturday.

Police said an FIR was initially registered under charges related to assault and criminal intimidation based on a complaint filed by the victim’s wife.

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{{^usCountry}} “Following his death, Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), pertaining to culpable homicide/murder, was added to the case,” SHO BC Tripathi said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Following his death, Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), pertaining to culpable homicide/murder, was added to the case,” SHO BC Tripathi said. {{/usCountry}}

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“Police have detained two named accused, the victim’s younger brother Hardesh, 28, and cousin Lavkush, 26, both residents of Gauriyakhurd village, for questioning. Raids are underway to arrest the remaining accused,” the SHO added.

Police said evidence from the crime scene and nearby areas was being collected, while the body was sent for postmortem examination after legal formalities.