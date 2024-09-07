Lucknow building collapse: Joint efforts, timely rescue work saved many lives

The number of casualties would have gone up in Lucknow’s Transport Nagar building collapse incident had the joint team of National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF), a high-tech specialist force and two teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) along with firemen from fire department, local police and others not carried out relief work on time, claimed a local who saw the rescue operations from close quarters at ground zero. Relief and rescue work underway in Lucknow’s Transport Nagar after a building collapsed there on September 7. (HT photo)

An official said rescue operations will continue till late night to eliminate any possibility of anyone feared trapped because there weren’t enough people who know about the building. “Fire department officials were also engaged in the rescue operations with cutters and blades being used to clear the debris,” said Mangesh Kumar, chief fire officer, Lucknow.

Municipal commissioner Inderjit Singh said, “Right now, the front portion has been scanned. NDRF is working on the front. We are also searching with drones. There is a very large area at the back which is untouched. Teams will go inside from different areas. An area of ​​500 square metre has been damaged.”

State relief commissioner GS Naveen Kumar said, “Two more NDRF teams were called in. Evacuation work will go on for some more time as at least 5-6 people are feared trapped.” NDRF, SDRF, police administration and revenue department officials present at the spot said the area recorded good amount of rainfall and it was badly waterlogged due to a big crater on the road.

The SDM, Sarojini Nagar, said eight ambulances were pressed into service to rush the injured to Lok Bandhu Hospital. Naib tehsildar Govardhan Shukla was also present at the hospital.